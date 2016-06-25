In memory of John F. Wolfe, former Dispatch publisher

John F. Wolfe, the former publisher, of The Dispatch passed away Friday, June 24, 2016 at the James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was 72.

Wolfe, was the last family member to serve as publsher of the Columbus newspaper along with other media businesses owned by his family since 1905. He assumed the position of publisher in 1975. In June 2015, the family sold the newspaper and its magazines to Media Investment Group/GateHouse Media. The Wolfe family still owns WBNS-10TV and WTHR-TV along with other radio stations among other businesses.

Wolfe is being remembered throughout the decades for his unwavering economic and cultural dedication to the advancement of the Columbus community, generous philanthophic support, and effective leadership.

Throughout the decades, Wolfe offered support to the Central Ohio Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists by encouraging staff to become members and board members of the chapter, to participate in professional development offered by the society, and with sponsorship encouraging the hosting of journalistic workshops, conferences and training events.

In his letter to Dispatch readers, Wolfe wrote “For 110 years, it has been our family’s great privilege to own and operate a daily newspaper that grew to become central Ohio’s leading provider of news and information.”

Wolfe is survived by his wife, Ann Isaly Wolfe, and daughters, Sara Wolfe Perrini, Rita Wolfe and Katie Wolfe Lloyd, sons-in-law Michael Perrini and Clark Lloyd, and five grandchildren.

Visitation: The family will receive friends on Wednesday June 29, 2016 from 5 – 8 PM at the Columbus Club, 181 E Broad St.

Celebration of Life: There will be a celebration of his life on Thursday June 30, 2016 at 6 PM at the Southern Theatre, 21 E Main St. There will be a private interment.

Charitable Contributions: Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E State St. Columbus, OH 43215 In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be sent to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, Ohio 43216-6810, or The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 660 Ackerman Rd., 6th Floor, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218-3112.

To leave an online message for his family, please visit: http://www.schoedinger.com/obituaries/John-Wolfe-8/#!/Obituary

Source: The Dispatch

Photo: The Dispatch Printing Company

For additional information, please visit: http://www.dispatch.com/content/stories/local/2016/06/24/john-wolfe-obituary.html