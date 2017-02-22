It’s almost time for Founders’ Day!

Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 6, 2017, Our 68th Annual Founders’ Day celebration will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. that Thursday. For the second year in a row, we’ll hold the shindig at the Amelita Mirola Barn in Upper Arlington’s Sunny 95 Park. It’s a great venue.

So JOIN US and gather with your Central Ohio media colleagues to celebrate our 2017 student scholarship winners and Chapter Award recipients.

Silent Auction help, please!

We are looking for Silent Auction donations. All money raised from the popular Founders’ Day Auction goes to fund our student scholarships.

Please contact board members Bruce Cadwallader at gpawcaddy@gmail.com or Kevin Smith at smith.10002@osu.edu if you have items to donate.

Registration info will be available soon.