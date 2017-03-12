68th Annual Founders’ Day Celebration – Thursday April 6, 2017

Please join us for the 68th annual Central Ohio SPJ Founders’ Day Celebration Thursday, April 6, 2017, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Amelita Mirolo Barn Sunny 95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Lane, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43220.

Gather with your central Ohio media colleagues and celebrate our 2017 student scholarship winners and chapter award recipients. Don’t miss our annual silent auction with all proceeds supporting our annual student scholarships.

This year’s featured speaker will be longtime SPJ member Paul Kostyu who will share his experiences of traveling through Fort Lauderdale International Airport Jan. 6, 2017, and his on-the-spot reporting that generated high-profile bylines.

Mix and mingle begins at 5:30 p.m. and include hors d’oveures and bar with beer, wine and soft drinks. The program will follow beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Cost is $45 per person. We look forward to celebrating with you Thursday, April 6.

Save the date~ registration link coming soon!

The Central Ohio SPJ chapter has a long history of supporting high school and college journalism scholarships and programs through memorials and our annual silent auction. We thank are grateful for enthusiastic participation in our auctions. If you have questions about the auction or would like to donate items to support journalism students, please contact board members Bruce Cadwallader at gpawcaddy@gmail.com or Kevin Smith at smith.10002@osu.edu.